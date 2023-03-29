THE CULT Premier "Vendetta X" Music Video, Announce Europa + UK Tour Dates

The Cult have released a music video for their new single, "Vendetta X", featured on the band's new album, Under The Midnight Sun, out now via Black Hill Records. Watch the clip below:

Under the Midnight Sun was produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood). Order the album here.

Under The Midnight Sun tracklisting:

"Mirror"

"A Cut Inside"

"Vendetta X"

"Give Me Mercy"

"Outer Heaven"

"Knife Through Butterfly Heart"

"Impermanence"

"Under The Midnight Sun"

"Mirror" video:

"A Cut Inside" visualizer:

“Give Me Mercy” video:

The Cult have announced Europa + UK tour dates in June. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM, local time here.

As The Cult are now returning to performing live and sharing Under The Midnight Sun, Astbury hopes that the record connects to something deep within and subconscious in their listeners - something Astbury found within himself when given the moment to look for it.

“At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak,” he says. “Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments.”