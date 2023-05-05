THE CULT's #1 Hit Divided Fans So Much That One Punched Singer IAN ASTBURY In The Face!; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Face punches, stolen demo tapes, a controversial sound, and well, a drummer arrested for stealing a car on his way to the video shoot? All of this happened to The Cult when recording their 80s hard rock classic 'She Sells Sanctuary'. It’s the preeminent song from singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy... an all-out rocker that launched the band into the international spotlight. Only the thing is, most of us in the US weren’t paying much attention at the time. This song was also so out of step with this band’s musical roots, that it enraged former fans and inspired some serious fist-to-face violence. Get the story of how today’s band fought back and established themselves as an iconic act for the ages - so iconic that both new wave kids and metalheads loved them... next on the Professor Of Rock."