THE DAMN TRUTH Release New Single / Music Video "Love Outta Luck"

Montreal four-piece rock and roll band, The Damn Truth, has released their new single and accompanying music video “Love Outta Luck”. It’s taken from their self-titled fourth studio album, scheduled for release during the first quarter of 2025.

Stream the new single on all DSPs here, and watch the music video below.

“Love Outta Luck” is the culmination of 12 years of hard work and constant touring. The Damn Truth are a perpetual and virtually unstoppable rock and roll machine.

Fronted by singer / guitarist Lee-la Baum; The Damn Truth’s music celebrates a kaleidoscope of gutsy, revved up modern reimaginings of classic rock ideals. The self-titled album is produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Skid Row, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi).

The forthcoming new album marks the next level in their relationship with producer Bob Rock. He pushed the band in all areas of playing, writing, and refining The Damn Truth signature sound, most evident in the revelatory power of Lee-la Baum's vocals.

Lee-la recalls the Bob Rock phone call that started it all: "It's 3am in the heart of London. The adrenaline from an epic show supporting Glenn Hughes still courses through my veins as I collapse into my hotel room. Just as I start to unwind, my phone jolts me awake. It’s Bob Rock! The same Bob Rock I'd sent our demos to just hours earlier. Anticipation fills the air as I answer the call."

"Hello?"

"Hi there, it's Bob!"

"How are you, Bob?" I reply, barely able to contain my excitement.

"I'm great! I listened to the new songs first thing this morning and I just had to call you right away. It’s awesome! Probably the best songs you guys have ever written. I'm excited to see you guys in a few weeks. Let’s make a record!"

The Damn Truth is currently on tour across Canada, remaining dates are as listed:

September

17 - Soo Blaster - Sault Ste Marie, ON

18 - The Townhouse - Sudbury, ON

20 - The Foundry - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - Pyramid Cabaret - Winnipeg, MB

24 - Capitol Music Club - Saskatoon, SK

25 - Cheers Live - Lloydminster, AB

27 - Modern Love - Calgary, AB

28 - 99ten - Edmonton, AB

November

13 - The Bank Art House - Welland, ON

14 - Maxwell's Concerts & Events - Waterloo, ON

15 - Mills Hardware - Hamilton, ON

16 - Rustr Music Hall - Sarnia, ON

17 - Dominion House Tavern (The DH) - Windsor, ON

After completing their Canadian tour, The Damn Truth will cross the Atlantic for a tour of The UK. Confirmed shows are as follows:

November

24 - Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, UK

26 - The Grace - London, UK

27 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Winter Storm Festival - Troon, UK

29 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

30 - Planet Rockstock Festival - Porthcawl, UK

December

1 - The Tree House - Frome, UK

(Photo by Natalie Ortiz)