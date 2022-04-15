THE DAMNATION Release New Single / Video "The Greed"

Brazilian trio The Damnation attack with their debut album, spewing forth a versatile sound which mixes several strands of extreme metal, and brings life to old school thrash. Way Of Perdition will be released on May 6th via Soulseller Records on CD, LP and digitally. Pre-save the digital album here. Pre-order physical CDs and vinyl at this location.

To promote their new work, The Damnation issued the second single from Way Of Perdition, entitled "The Greed", which accompanies the music video with making-of scenes.

"We are all very excited to finally release our debut album," says vocalist and guitarist Renata Petrelli. "This album is a compilation of some old riffs and some new ideas, based on all the mess we've been going through these days. You'll hear some details also featured on our first EP, and some other influences we've had. See you on the road friends."

Way Of Perdition was produced and recorded by Rogério Oliveira, who worked on the band's Parasite EP. It was mixed and mastered by Martín Furia (Nervosa, Eskröta, Bark). Martin was recently announced as the new guitarist for Destruction.

Tracklisting:

"Before The Drowning"

"Way Of Perdition"

"Into The Sun"

"This Pain Won’t Last"

"Grief Of Death"

"Random Words"

"Slaves Of Society"

"Rotten Soul"

"No Hope Inside"

"The Greed"

(Photography: Jéssica Marinho)