THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON Featuring Members Of FEUERSCHWANZ, AMARANTHE And AD INFINITUM Sign With Napalm Records

Multi-talented Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny, Feuerschwanz guitarist Hans Platz, his bandmate harpist Jenny Diehl and Amaranthe drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen form The Dark Side Of The Moon.

After hearing the first song, Napalm Records immediately signed the band and is very proud to accompany this great band from day one on their mission to transform musical themes in cinematography, TV shows and video games into powerful modern metal tracks. "Like the moon, every song has an unexplored side. This is where the band will be taking you. Welcome to the Napalm family!"

The Dark Side Of The Moon states: "Today we are proud to announce that we are starting the epic quest of transforming our and your favorite cinematic themes into powerful metal tracks! And to do so, we are happy to team up with Napalm Records for the release of this epic album that will also contain some songs of our own composition. We’ll take you on a musical quest from the depth of Moria up to the Iron Throne. And to make this journey even more magical, we invited some of our musician friends to join us. Stay tuned and welcome to the dark side!"

The Dark Side Of The Moon are:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Hans Platz - guitars

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Jenny Diehl - harp

(Photo - Svenja Metzner)