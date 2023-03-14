THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON Release First-Ever Single And Music Video "The Gates Of Time"

Metal quartet, The Dark Side Of The Moon, have released their first original song, the harmonic “The Gates Of Time”. The fourth single from debut album, Metamorphosis, highlights Melissa Bonny’s distinctive voice, combined with the beautiful harp playing by Jenny Diehl.

Formed by members of Feuerschwanz, Amaranthe and Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side Of The Moon has charmed fans with their three previous singles - the enchanting soundtrack covers "Jenny Of Oldstones", "May It Be" and “Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme)”. The band is set to release their debut album, Metamorphosis, on May 12 via Napalm Records.

The Dark Side Of The Moon on "The Gates Of Time": “We are beyond proud to present to you the very first song we’ve ever written together as a band! We started this journey with covers of famous songs from movies, series, and video games but soon we realized that writing our own stories and melodies was a must. Four creative minds with so many ideas to share – 'The Gates Of Time' is just the beginning!”

The Dark Side Of The Moon started with a bet between Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny and Hans Platz, the guitarist of Feuerschwanz. Whoever lost owed the other a "dare". Hans won and challenged Melissa to record a metal version of their latest released single "Jenny Of Oldstones", and the rest is history!

Exploring the fantastical lives of famous pop culture heroes since their childhood, the multitalented musicians transform soundtracks of worldwide known movies, TV shows and video games into powerful metal tracks on the debut album Metamorphosis. The Dark Side Of The Moon don’t limit themselves to cover versions, but also include their own songs dedicated to their favorite warriors.

Calling for solidarity, the harmonic “The Gates of Time” tells the story of the time traveling portals in the famous The Legend of Zelda series. Marching into the great worlds of The Lord of the Rings, the band paints the Grammy-nominated soundtrack "May It Be", featuring Charlotte Wessels (ex-Delain), in a new light, while the mystic song "Misty Mountains" (feat. Evergrey’s Tom S. Englund) of The Hobbit film trilogy underlines the tragic story through melodic folk vocal lines and rousing guitar riff choirs. Like the seven untamed seas, the melodies appear in energetic and rousing waves, while others head towards the shore in an exciting, elegant and soulful rhythm. Exploring the untouched sides of these multifaceted selected songs, the multinational band shifts the world famous soundscapes into new adventures which will take listeners back to forgotten times. The multi-million streamed League of Legends soundtrack theme, “Legends Never Die”, comes back to life through a stunning makeover due to the incredible vocal lines of Melissa Bonny. Just like the moon, every song has an unexplored side, now discovered by The Dark Side Of The Moon.

The band adds: “We are excited to finally announce our debut album Metamorphosis! At the time we just had one song (‘Jenny of Oldstones’) and were asked to make a full album, we had to start from scratch a journey which led us from the depth of Moria all the way up to the top of the Misty Mountains. We are beyond proud to also present you three original songs on the album! It goes without saying that we cannot wait to hear your response to what we have been preparing for more than a year. Welcome to the dark side!”

Metamorphosis will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digisleeve in Cloth Bag (incl. Pendant, Leather Cord & Keyring , Patch, Signed Card) - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records shop exclusive)

- 1-LP Gatefold (black)

- Shirt " Metamorphosis" + Digisleeve

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Legends Never Die"

"The Gates Of Time"

"Misty Mountains" (feat. Tom S. Englund)

"Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme)" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"First Light" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"New Horizons" (feat. Fabienne Erni)

"The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s Song)"

"May It Be" (feat. Charlotte Wessels)

"If I Had A Heart"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Jenny of Oldstones"

"Double Trouble" video:

"Jenny of Oldstones" video:

"May It Be" video:

The Dark Side Of The Moon are:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Hans Platz - guitars

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Jenny Diehl - harp

(Photo - Nat Enemede)