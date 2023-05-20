THE DARKNESS Frontman JUSTIN HAWKINS Weighs In On THE WINERY DOGS And New "Breakthrough" Single - "Is There A More Impressive Trio Than This?!" (Video)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins weighed in on The Winery Dogs - featuring Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy - and their new single, "Breakthrough", on the latest episode of his long-running podcast, Justin Hawkins Rides Again. Check out the video below.

Hawkins: "The Winery Dogs have released a new single from their new album called 'Breakthrough'. I reviewed a song by The Winery Dogs before and really enjoyed it. All three members are so incredibly talented, it's hard not to be impressed by their playing."

"Breakthrough" is featured on the band's critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, which was released February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats.

“We wanted to release a third video for the album and honestly, it wasn’t easy to decide,” declares Richie Kotzen. “We went with our song ‘Breakthrough,’ because it’s already in the live set and is a song our fans have been talking about with us during our meet and greet sessions. Particularly the lyrics and the storyline, ‘Because we’re who we are, we’ll never be what we were,' feels like it is resonating with folks. Rather than do a full-blown script video with actors, we went with a performance style video of the song. Our longtime friend and videographer, Vicente Cordero, came out to visit us on the road and we told him to ’shoot it all. Get as much footage as you can and we shall put something together.’ Here it is…we hope you dig it.”

The Winery Dogs' III album can be ordered here.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video:

The second paw of The Winery Dogs’ 202III World Tour included sold-out shows throughout Latin America, and it concludes tonight in Monterrey, Mexico. They’ll head out for the third paw, West Coast US dates, beginning May 17 in Los Angeles, CA at the Regent Theater before heading over to Europe for two runs in both the summer and fall. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band’s official website, here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)