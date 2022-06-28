THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION Announces 5th Annual Online Fundraiser With Guest Appearances From Members Of ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, TWISTED SISTER, POISON And Many More

The David Z Foundation announced today it’s 5th Annual Online Fundraiser and lineup. The online Facebook live show will be on Wednesday June 29 at 5 PM, PST on the David Z Facebook page.

The lineup includes guest appearances by some of rocks heaviest hitters including Steel Panther, Winger, Buckcherry, Bulletboys, Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, Lamb of God), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart), Rikki Rockett (Poison), Steven Adler (Guns N Roses), Bruce Kulick (KISS) and many more!

Full lineup: Steel Panther, Symphony X, Winge, Bulletboys, Spin Doctors, Buckcherry, Rubix Kube:, Firehouse, Eddie Trunk, Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne), Billy Sheehan (Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth), Steven Adler (Guns N Roses), Rikki Rockett (Poison), Marq Torien (BulletBoys), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Bumblefoot (Sons Of Apollo), Jeff Scott Soto (T.S.O.), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Lamb Of God, Machine Head, Slayer), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Chris Caffery (T.S.O, Savatage), Zolani Mahola (Freshlyground), Jeff Plate (T.S.O, Savatage), Mike Maglieri (Whisky A Gogo), Jesse Wagner (Lenny Kravitz, Kid Rock), Yoyoka, Chuck Wright (Alice Cooper, House Of Lords), Debby Holiday, Ira Black (Bulletboys, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), Brad Lang (Bulletboys, Y&T), Jennifer Cella (T.S.O), Frank Bello (Anthrax, Helmet), John Moyer (Disturbed), Laura Kaye (Aretha Franklin, James Brown), Mark Weiss (Photographer), Mark Wood (T.S.O), Fred Aching (Bulletboys, Powerflo), Sean Mcnabb (Dokken, Keef Richards Band), Al Pitrelli (Megadeth, Savatage, T.S.O), Alonzo (America’s Got Talent), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Abby Gennet (Riot Brides, Slunt), Corey Glover (Living Colour), David Shankle (Manowar, Dsg, Wings Of Destiny), Joey Cassata (Zo2, Z Rock, Eric Martin), Mitch Perry (Msg, Lita Ford, Mitch Perry Group), Rob Affuso (Skid Row), Robert Mason (Warrant), Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani), Tiffany, Gabriel Connor (Red Devil Vortex).

Watch here. Donations for the fundraiser can be made here, or text DAVE5 to 76278.

David Zablidowsky, better known as “David Z.” tragically died in a roadside accident on July 14, 2017 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob.

Before joining Adrenaline Mob, David had been the bass player of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Along with his brother Paulie Z, the two had been a part of the band ZO2 and starred in their own TV series “Z Rock” on the IFC network.

David Zablidowsky was active in developing young people through music. To continue his legacy, the David Z Foundation was founded to offer education and financial need to young aspiring musicians.

The David Z Foundation is a non-profit organization created in memory of David Zablidowsky and dedicated to transforming lives through the magic of music. Our goal is to nurture that creative musical spark that a child has and help turn it into a sustainable reality. We are currently running our original music programming nationwide, including private instruction, rock band, songwriting, production, and music business. In addition, we prepare kids for the music world by pairing them up with professionals in the field and showcasing their creativity through the various events we produce. Our focus is on providing these services to low-income families and high-risk children while subsidizing the financial costs that come with it. We also offer scholarships through partnerships with music schools such as School Of Rock, Brooklyn College, and various other local organizations around the country.