THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION Honoured By The Second Annual Anthem Awards For Its Work In Education, Art, & Culture

The David Z Foundation (DZF), which provides music education and programming for underprivileged children around the world, has unveiled that it has been named Best Partnership or Collaboration within the Community Engagement Category for its work in Education, Art, & Culture by the Second Annual Anthem Awards.

Specifically, DZF was recognized for its excellence in collaborating with Athwood Primary School in Cape Town, South Africa to write the “Time To Be Well” song about health and well-being and creating an authentic sharable music video to equip, empower, and amplify young voices. Through project-based learning, the students learned about the specifics of a goal, wrote a song about what they learned, partnered with local artists and DZF to produce a track for the song, and partnered with several other organizations, schools, and vendors to produce a final music video to teach the world about the Sustainable Development Goal of health and well-being.

“The partnerships in this international collaboration exemplify what we as artists, educators, activists, culture bearers and community members can do when we are united by a common goal,” said Daniel Roeder, composer, performer, educator, and chief academic officer for DZF. “The young voices at Athwood Primary now have the opportunity to reverberate across the globe as an inspiration for valuing and uplifting wellness in our schools and communities. Though this magnitude of partnerships has its challenges, its rewards far outweigh them. Collaboration is vital in creating a kinder, more compassionate, and sustainable world.”

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, which is the leading international awards organization honouring excellence on the Internet, the Anthem Awards honours the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide.

“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti.“The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the Second Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”

The “Time To Be Well” initiative is just one of the many important educational projects that the DZF has conducted as part of its mission to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding. Founded by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization puts together collaborations between children and veteran music industry professionals by developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally.

Winners of the Second Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in NYC. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders and their hallmark speeches at anthemawards.com.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The Second Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the Second Annual Anthem Awards.

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, our aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. We bring students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offer kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs we co-design get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation’s interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.

For more information about DZF, visit davidzfoundation.org.