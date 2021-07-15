THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION Raises Over $44,000 For Children’s Music Education; Performance Videos Streaming

The 4th Annual David Z Foundation Fundraiser, which took place July 11, 2021, announced it raised over $44,000 for children’s music education.

The fundraiser featured guest appearances and performances by Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme, Rhianna), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Eric Singer (KISS), Mark Mcgrath (Sugar Ray), John Waite, Kip Winger (Winger), Richard Fortus (Guns N’ Roses), Wyzard (Mother’s Finest), Arnel Pineda (Journey), Chris Caffery (TSO, Savatage), Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, TSO), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo), Billy Sheehan (Winery Dogs, Mr. Big), Philip Bynoe (Steve Vai, Slash), John Popper (Blues Traveler), Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), Jeff Plate (TSO, Savatage, Metal Church), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Cher, TSO), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Debby Holiday, Divinity Roxx (Beyoncé, Victor Wooten), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Guns N' Roses), Piggy D. (Rob Zombie), George Lynch (Dokken, The Electric Freedom), Ira Black (Of Gods & Monsters, Lizzy Borden), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Machine Head), Uriah Duffy (Cee Lo Green, Alicia Keys) and many more.

Watch video footage below:

A special ZO2 debut during the fundraiser featured a never-before-heard song called “Complicated” which was written and sung by David Z. See that video below:

David Zablidowsky, better known as “David Z.”, tragically died in a roadside accident on July 14, 2017 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob.

Before joining Adrenaline Mob, David had been the bass player of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Along with his brother Paulie Z, the two had been a part of the band ZO2 and starred in their own TV series “Z Rock” on the IFC network.

David Zablidowsky was active in developing young people through music. To continue his legacy, the David Z Foundation was founded to offer education and financial need to young aspiring musicians.

The David Z Foundation is a non-profit organization created in memory of David Zablidowsky and dedicated to transforming lives through the magic of music. Our goal is to nurture that creative musical spark that a child has and help turn it into a sustainable reality. We are currently running our original music programming nationwide, including private instruction, rock band, songwriting, production, and music business. In addition, we prepare kids for the music world by pairing them up with professionals in the field and showcasing their creativity through the various events we produce. Our focus is on providing these services to low-income families and high-risk children while subsidizing the financial costs that come with it. We also offer scholarships through partnerships with music schools such as School Of Rock, Brooklyn College, and various other local organizations around the country.

For more information about the foundation, head here. Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.