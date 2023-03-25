THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION's Medley Music Program And The Harbour School Hong Kong Unveil Exclusive Version Of Their Song "Earth Hour" As Part Of 2023 Global Earth Hour Initiative; Video

The David Z Foundation (DZF)’s Medley Music Program is celebrating Earth Hour 2023 by releasing a special rendition of their song, “Earth Hour”, which they recorded with the students at The Harbour School in Hong Kong.

The single is available on all DSPs now, and an exclusive video featuring bonus behind-the-scenes footage can be found below.

As part of the DZF Medley Music Program’s mission to bring music and arts programs to underserved schools around the world, the organization developed a comprehensive music program for the inclusive school, which combines special needs kids with traditional learning students.

One of the goals of this endeavour was its concentration on Earth Hour, a global effort for sustainability. People around the world are encouraged to turn the lights off for one hour on March 25 to save energy and help the environment.

The team, comprising DZF Founder Paulie Z, Production Assistant Tony Cortes, and The Harbour School HK students wrote the “Earth Hour” song. It was produced by Paulie Z and recorded, mixed and mastered by Johnny Santoro at Five Studios. The video was directed by Paulie Z, T Cortes, The Harbour School HK and filmed and edited by Paulie Z.

“I co-wrote this song and produced the music video with the students in Hong Kong many years ago about Earth Hour. We decided that with DZF’s worldwide collaborations with schools to write songs around the sustainable development goals, that now was the time to re-release the project with a brand new behind-the-scenes video,” said Paulie Z.

“Earth Hour” is just one of many of the DZF Medley Music Program initiatives. The non-profit recently received funding from Ingenuity's Creative Schools to provide arts initiatives for four Chicago Public Schools and was the proud recipient of the Best Partnership or Collaboration within the Community Engagement Category for its work in Education, Art, & Culture by the Second Annual Anthem Awards.

DZF, which was created by Paulie Z to honor his late brother David Z who performed in the power trio ZO2 with him and starred alongside him in their own TV series “Z Rock” on the IFC network, supports music education and programming for underprivileged children around the world. Its Medley Music Program offers a unique opportunity for students to collaborate with professional music artists to write and produce an original broadcast-quality song with an accompanying music video.

To learn more about the David Z Foundation, please watch their new promo video that tells the full story of the organization:

For more information about DZF, head here.

The David Z Foundation is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, our aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. We bring students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offer kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs we co-design get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation’s interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.