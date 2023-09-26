THE DEAD DAISIES Announce "A Night Of Rock" Event In Berlin With ECLIPSE, THE QUIREBOYS Frontman SPIKE

The Dead Daisies have announced a one-night-only event at the Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany on December 10. "A Night Of Rock" will also feature Eclipse, and The Quireboys frontman, Spike.

A message from The Dead Daisies states: "This December it’s going to get loud in Berlin! The Dead Daisies are inviting you to a ‘A Night Of Rock’ at the Columbia Theater in Berlin along with Swedish hard rockers Eclipse and English singer Spike from The Quireboys. It’s all happening on the 10th December, so what better excuse than to take a Christmas break to Berlin to celebrate the Festive Season and Rock Out with John Corabi, Doug, David, Brian and Michael."

(Photo - David Pear)