THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Return Of Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS; Band Recording New Album With Producer MARTI FREDERIKSEN; US Tour Dates Confirmed

After blistering tours of the US, Japan, and Europe in support of their Best Of album in 2023, The Dead Daisies have spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals busy in the studio with producer Marti Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their new studio album, to be released later this year.

The band have announced an exclusive short run of US tour dates kicking off in New York City on June 6 at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band’s favourite cities and venues across the country.

The Daisies will be releasing a new single in support of the tour and will be giving fans the first opportunity to hear some of their new material, as well as fan favorites.

Keeping it in the family, John, Doug, David, and Michael look forward to welcoming heavy hitting Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) back to the lineup.

Says John Corabi: “We’re very excited about a TON of things happening as of late. We’ve been working really hard on new material with our “good pal” Marti Frederiksen down at FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, and at Sienna studios in Nashville. We can’t wait for you all to hear what we’re doing and have done!!! We’ve also brought back our long-time buddy, (and Daisies alumni), Tommy Clufetos to kick this new music in the teeth. We’re looking FORWARD to seeing all of our incredibly supportive friends, fans, and family out on the road, right here in the “Good Old U.S. of A” kicking off June 6th… Thank you, we love you!!!”

Tickets for the dates listed below are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

June

6 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

8 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis

9 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

12 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

14 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

15 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

19 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post