THE DEAD DAISIES Appear As Zombies In New Animated Video For "Resurrected"

"It’s the Eve of Halloween, and we have some tricks and treats just for you," begins the latest update from The Dead Daisies. "You can now watch a brand new Halloween version of 'Resurrected' complete with the zombie apocalypse featuring John, David, Doug, Brian and Michael. Not only does it look pretty amazing, you need to plug it into your speakers because its big, loud and scary and it rocks! See you out on the road soon!"

The Dead Daisies will celebrate Halloween in Osaka, Japan with a show on October 31 at Umeda Club Quattro. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.

Ten years ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene. Their mission, to create some good old fashioned 70’s style rock, gather some of the finest musicians in the world, and have a great time keeping rock music alive. The name was inspired by Jon Stevens and an old phrase ‘pushing up daisies’ as well as the Mexican celebration ‘Day Of the Dead’ with this theme influencing the logos and artwork throughout the years.

The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since the release of their self-titled album in 2013. They have released six studio, one live and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide and are praised by the global media in an era where Rock has been declared dead time and time again.

The band’s DNA includes an amazing collective of players that includes David Lowy, Doug Aldrich, John Corabi, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin, Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Tommy Clufetos, Frank Ferrer, Darryl Jones, Charley Drayton, Deen Castronovo and Jon Stevens amongst others.