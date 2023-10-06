THE DEAD DAISIES Debut "Slide It In" Live Video

The Dead Daisies have a live video for their song, "Slide It In". Watch below.

Says the band: "Check out this live version of 'Slide It In' with footage shot at rehearsals and over the course of the US & Canadian dates! A tip of the hat to our mate David Coverdale. Can’t wait to play it for you guys in Japan & Europe! Turn It Up and Rock!"

The Dead Daisies recently announced a one-night-only event at the Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany on December 10. "A Night Of Rock" will also feature Eclipse, and The Quireboys frontman, Spike.

A message states: "This December it’s going to get loud in Berlin! The Dead Daisies are inviting you to a ‘A Night Of Rock’ at the Columbia Theater in Berlin along with Swedish hard rockers Eclipse and English singer Spike from The Quireboys. It’s all happening on the 10th December, so what better excuse than to take a Christmas break to Berlin to celebrate the Festive Season and Rock Out with John Corabi, Doug, David, Brian and Michael."

Get your tickets here.