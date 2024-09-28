THE DEAD DAISIES / Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Undergoes Successful Throat Cancer Surgery

The Dead Daisies issued the following announcement earlier this week:

"Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we’d like to share…

Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week. Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery.

We look forward to having him back on deck really soon. We’ll keep you posted!"

On September 27, Aldrich's wife Daniela "Danni" Aldrich offered an update via her personal Facebook page:

"I just want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who sent prayers, texts, and love for Doug. It truly meant the world to him to feel the outpouring of support. Your messages really lifted his spirits, and it made such a difference knowing how many people care about him.

All your prayers were heard! The surgery went incredibly well—five long hours of multiple steps — but Doug pushed through like the fighter he is. Even the nurse called him a superhero for his strength and determination right after! He is the strongest person I know.

It's going to be a long road ahead, but Doug is strong, and he is so loved. We are beyond grateful for all of you standing by his side through this. As soon as he's able, Doug will share more updates himself.

Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts! Also to everyone who cared about the kids and me. Thank you so much".

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video: