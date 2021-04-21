THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Offers Lesson For "Song And A Prayer"; Video

The Dead Daisies have released a new video, in which guitarist Doug Aldrich offers a lesson for the song "Song And A Prayer", from the band's 2016 album, Make Some Noise. Watch below:

Monsters Of Rock, the gold standard of hard rock for over 40 years, welcomes The Dead Daisies to the radio airwaves. Their first radio show entitled Live From Daisyland with host Doug Aldrich is live today, Wednesday April 21, at 3PM, PST.

Influenced by 70’s rock, The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since their debut album in 2013, releasing five studio albums and playing live to a growing army of fans worldwide. With the likes of Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, MINK), this band is up there alongside the pantheon of legendary rock bands.

Listeners of Live From Daisyland will get insider accessto all things Daisies with a band member or two being in-studioeach week. You’ll be able to listen to some amazing rock tunes along with some great stories, the latest Daisies news, new releases, tour gossip, all live from either the studio or out on the road...

Aldrich: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Monsters Of Rock Radio and I’m honoured to be the show's debut DJ. This is a first for us, there’s lots of surprises and kick ass playlists every week !! We really hope you enjoy listening and as always, thanks for all your support !"

Harlan Hendrickson (Monsters Of Rock Radio CEO); "I’m excited to bring one of the most authentic bands in rock to the biggest and most authentic brand in live digital radio”. Our partnership with Dash Radio gives rock fans global access to the best rock for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and unencumbered by commercials."

Scott Keeney (Dash Radio CEO): "Giving brands as iconic as Monsters Of Rock and The Dead Daisies a 24/7 home to deliver the best audio programming live directly to fans is why we built Dash, I can’t wait to welcome the members of The Dead Daisies to Dash Radio and expand both brands."

The party starts at 3 PM, PST today, Wednesday, April 21, and then every Wednesday same time, same channel. Live From Daisyland will re-air on Sunday nights from 8 PM to 10 PM, PST immediately following Rudy Sarzo’s award winning show, Six Degrees of Sarzo.

You can listen here or go to Dash Radio here.

Monsters Of Rock is currently heard by over 600,000 listeners a day on the Dash Radio Network.

The Dead Daisies' new album, Holy Ground, is available via SPV. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"Unspoken" lyric video: