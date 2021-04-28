THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Offers Note By Note Lesson For CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Classic "Fortunate Son"; Video

The Dead Daisies have released a new video, in which guitarist Doug Aldrich offers a note by note lesson for the Creedence Clearwater Revival song, "Fortunate Son". Watch below:

The Dead Daisies' new album, Holy Ground, is available via SPV. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"Unspoken" lyric video: