THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH - "You Can't Replace JOHN CORABI, There's No Way"

In the following interview, Lilo from HeadBangers LifeStyle chats with The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio). They talk about the upcoming Best Of album (which includes two previously unreleased tracks), the return of singer John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union) and having new bass player Michael Devin (Whitesnake) in the game.

Doug also tells why former singer / bass player Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) left and bass player Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Black Star Riders) didn't return. What his personal highlights and Spinal Tap fun facts are, as well as what makes The Dead Daisies such a great band to be with.

To celebrate a decade of rock - along with the return of vocalist John Corabi, and the arrival of new bassist Michael Devin - The Dead Daisies will kick off touring in late August with dates in Canada and The United States.

Catch The Dead Daisies live in North America at the following venues:

August

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

23 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

25 - The El Mocambo - Toronto, ON

26 - London Music Hall - London, ON

27 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

29 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

30 - Théâtre Fairmount - Montréal, QC

31 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

2 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

5 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

8 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

9 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Ten years ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old fashioned, no bullshit rock n' roll! After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world’s biggest rock bands.

To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band’s previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming Best Of album release will include some of the collectives’ favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every Daisies touring setlist.

Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD & vinyl on August 18th. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Miles In Front Of Me"

"Lock N’ Load"

"Face I Love"

"Mexico"

"Midnight Moses"

"With You And I"

"Something I Said"

"Fortunate Son"

"Long Way To Go"

"Song And A Prayer"

Disc 2

"Make Some Noise"

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Unspoken"

"Bustle And Flow"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Born To Fly"

"The Healer" (Unreleased track)

"Let It Set You Free" (Unreleased track)

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!" - David Lowy

(Photo - David Pear)