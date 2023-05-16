THE DEAD DAISIES Hint At The Return Of Vocalist JOHN CORABI

Vocalist John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union) was the frontman for The Dead Daisies from 2015 - 2019. Corabi sang on three studio albums: Revolución, Make Some Noise, and Burn It Down. In the years following, Corabi was replaced by Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath).

As evidenced by the video below, which was preceeded with the caption, "As it was, then again it will be… the circus continues…". John Corabi appears to have resumed his role behind the microphone.

In addition to singing lead vocals for The Dead Daisies, Glenn Hughes also played bass. As a result of what looks like Glenn's departure from the band, a new bass player was required. Based upon the footage in the video above, it appears that guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich, and drummer Brian Tichy, have aligned themselves with former Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin.

Further details will be announced soon.