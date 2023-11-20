THE DEAD DAISIES Issue Video Recap For Final Week Of November 2023 EU Tour

The Dead Daisies have released a video recap from the final week of their European tour.

Says the band: "From Japan to Norway & everywhere in between, we’ve been blown away by the audiences on our Resurrected November Tour!🤘⚡🤘 Check out some of the goings-on… it’s been funny & wild!🚀🚀 We’re heading home to our families for Thanksgiving and can’t wait to get out there again on our December EU Tour!"

Watch recaps for Weeks 1 & 2 below:

The Dead Daisies' next show is December 2 at Winter Masters Of Rock in Zlin, Czech Republic. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.



