THE DEAD DAISIES Issue Video Recap Of November 2023 EU Tour, Week 2

The Dead Daisies have released a video recap from Week 2 of their current European tour.

Says the band: From Lyon France to Tilburg Netherlands it’s been a rockin' ride!🤘🤘 Packed houses have been incredible & we’re having a ball!⚡😊⚡Check out some of the going’s on… you gotta laugh🤣🤣 DON’T MISS the last shows of the November Resurrected Tour this week!" 🚀🚀

Watch a Week 1 recap video below:

The Dead Daisies' next show is November 14 at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.