THE DEAD DAISIES Kick Off Live Shows With "Get Out Of The House" US Dates

You’ve all been cooped up for long enough now and most of you won’t have been to a live show for quite a while!! So by June 23, it will definitely be time to Get Out Of The House and ROCK!

The Dead Daisies will be dusting off the cobwebs playing a series of Warm Up dates where they finally get to showcase the bands new lineup who are eager to perform their first new music for fans since 2018.

“We couldn’t play for you in 2020 and we’re really looking forward to seeing you in June/July for our Get Out Of The House shows and then hit as many stages around the world as possible throughout the rest of the year. Love is the answer & music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together.” - Glenn Hughes

With more dates planned, but yet to be locked in due to covid restrictions, the band hope to immediately follow up with more shows in the UK, US, Japan, Canada, Russia and Europe over the summer, autumn and winter months..

And much more is on the horizon: Fans in Australia and South America need not worry: The Dead Daisies will be coming for you in 2022 - you can count on it!!

With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), it’s now a leaner four-piece outfit that has brought a new urgency and vigour to their overall sound and vibe. With Tommy Clufetos on the drums (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath), the powerful and complimentary fretwork of guitar virtuoso Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), and the solid rhythm guitar foundation of David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix), Glenn's primal rhythms have supercharged the bands front line with rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity.

Stay tuned for the new single version of "Like No Other", featuring Tommy Clufetos on drums, music video, mobile game and more tour announcements on May 7.

Tour tickets here.

Dates:

June

23 - Boca Raton, FL - Boca Black Box

25 - Nashville, TN - The Mercy Lounge

26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

30 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

July

2 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

3 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

7 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

9 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

10 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

The Dead Daisies' new album, Holy Ground, is available via SPV. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"Unspoken" lyric video: