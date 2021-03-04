THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Sci-Fi Themed Video For "Chosen And Justified"

"Since its release, Holy Ground has been kicking butt from one side of the Planet to the other, thanks to you guys," says The Dead Daisies, in regard to their new studio album - the first to feature vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath).

"With 'Chosen And Justified' about to blast off, we thought we'd do something a little different... Beam me up Scotty!"

"Space: the Final Frontier. This is the story of the Starship – Chosen And Justified. Its mission: to explore strange new worlds seeking out new planets for mankind to inhabit. To boldly go where no one has gone before!

Don’t ya just love Star Trek…

The Earth has become uninhabitable, due to man’s stupidity of course, the environment and everything on the planet is pretty much cactus so we must find a way to survive. Determined to save the human race from extinction, the band and its fans blast off from Earth to join a fleet of spacecraft, which is led by the flagship Chosen And Justified. Its mission, to search for a new place to hang out. After years of hibernation, the fleet’s computer awakens everyone when a new world that has an atmosphere fit for humans is discovered. They name the new planet Holy Ground; there is no looking back."