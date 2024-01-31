THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Teaser Video For Upcoming "Resurrected" Documentary

The Dead Daisies have released the teaser video below, for their upcoming Resurrected documentary.

Says the band: "We had a great time touring in 2023 and seeing all you guys! While we were on the road, we noticed it’s getting really tough out there! So, we made a little doco that tells the story… Stay tuned!"

In 2023, The Dead Daisies celebrated a Decade Of Rock with the release of a ‘Best Of’ album along with several tours. The collection of songs on the album was taken from the band’s studio albums and consisted of both favourite tracks chosen by the TDD team and songs that appear in every Daisies touring set list.

"While we were on the road last year a lot of you guys told us that we missed some of your favourites so, we thought we’d give you the chance to pick your very own Best Of," says the band. "Now, you can choose your favourite Daisies songs … The top 20 tracks chosen by you guys, will be collated for a ‘For The Fans By The Fans’ digital album release."

"Vote for your favourite songs here. The album will be available to stream once we collate the data!"

The Dead Daisies - Best Of was released on double CD and vinyl in August 2023. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Disc 1

"Miles In Front Of Me"

"Lock N’ Load"

"Face I Love"

"Mexico"

"Midnight Moses"

"With You And I"

"Something I Said"

"Fortunate Son"

"Long Way To Go"

"Song And A Prayer"

Disc 2

"Make Some Noise"

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Unspoken"

"Bustle And Flow"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Born To Fly"

"The Healer" (Unreleased track)

"Let It Set You Free" (Unreleased track)