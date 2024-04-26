THE DEAD DAISIES - New Single, New Album And Global Tour Announced

The Dead Daisies are gearing up for a truly ambitious and global 2024. The first single off the new album, entitled “Light ‘Em Up”, will be released on May 10. You can pre-save the song here.

“Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single, 'Light ‘Em Up', on May 10th, from our new record, aptly titled Light ‘Em Up as well! It’s a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break shit!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!” - John Corabi

For a taste of “Light ‘Em Up”, head here.

The album of the same name, Light ‘Em Up, will be released on September 6 and distributed globally by SPV Germany & Ward Records in Japan.

Produced by Marti Frederiksen in Nashville, the album is in-your-face rock, packed with huge hooks, Doug’s giant intense guitar riffs and John’s distinctive vocals that will leave no audience in their seats when played live.

June 6 will see the band kick off their global touring for the year with a limited run of their favorite markets and venues in the US with tickets already on sale. Go to the band’s website for more info.

The Dead Daisies most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on Friday September 6, with special guests The Treatment and The Bites, which will coincide with the release of the album Light ‘Em Up.

The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on Friday November 1 with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special Guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing the Songs Of White Lion).

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock!!!! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!!” - Doug Aldrich

UK pre-sales are available at Planet Rock. Germany pre-sales available through Eventim.

Tour dates:

June

6 - Racket NYC - New York, NY

8 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

9 - Mickey’s Black Box - Lititz, PA

11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany