THE DEAD DAISIES Present Video Recap Of November 2023 EU Tour - Week 1

With two shows in, The Dead Daisies are on fire and burning up the trail as they make their way across Europe for the November tour. After a long flight from Japan to Switzerland to play their first show at the Z7 in Pratteln, which was packed with fans eager to see the band fronted by John Corabi once more, they rocked the place before flying to the City of Love, Paris.

La Machine Du Moulin Rouge was near capacity by the time the band hit the stage with "Resurrected". With another nine shows on this leg of the European tour, after going by the first two shows, The Dead Daisies are going to rock everywhere they play, so if you don’t have your ticket yet, you need to get it now!

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in Europe. Their next show is November 7 at La Rayonne in Lyon, France. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.