THE DEAD DAISIES Release Final Wrap Video From UK Winter Tour 2022

The Dead Daisies have released a final recap video from their 2022 UK winter tour. Watch below.

Says the band: "From England to Ireland and Scotland that's a wrap for 2022! We'd like to thank everyone for an amazing year and welcoming us with your warmth and rock love on our shows! We're flying home to our families today!"

The Dead Daisies recently released their new single, "Born To Fly". The band introduced the single with the following message:

"The inspiration for this track was David (Lowy)’s love of flying. From playing with a little balsa wood glider at the age of five to flying in a BAE Hawk, he was motivated to get his pilot’s licence and to one day own a jet fighter. He spent his holidays learning to fly and after seeing the Sydney Aerobatic Club, he set his sights on becoming an Australian Aerobatic Champion and achieved that goal in 1998. David would later acquire and learn to fly Spitfires and Vietnam War-era A37B Dragonfly light attack jets, which would lead to a host of other Warbird aircraft acquisitions. In 1999 he established the Temora Aviation Museum in New South Wales, Australia. David’s passion for flying has stayed with him ever since."

Added Lowy: “Doug & I got together in New York earlier in the year and worked on a riff that I had written previously. Doug had a chorus that just fitted, we messed around with the melody and came up with the name ‘Born To Fly’. This is a straight-up rock song. For me it’s literal, I was born to fly. However we’re all born to fly in our own way.”