THE DEAD DAISIES Release "I'm Gonna Ride" Single And Music Video; Light 'Em Up Album Available For Pre-Order

The Dead Daisies are back with their brand of solid straight-ahead rock that is leaving fans eager with anticipation for the new album and tour dates. The band recently lit up the US on the first leg of the Light ‘Em Up Tour to rave reviews from both fans and media alike.

"I’m Gonna Ride" is the second single from the band’s upcoming album and hits the airwaves today. Recorded by Marti Fredericksen in Nashville, this exhilarating track is sure to get you pumped on your next road trip.

“I’m Gonna Ride is a song about leaving your worries, and everyday stresses behind, getting on your Harley and cranking it up. It’s an anthem of the open roads and our next single from the “Light ‘Em Up” album. See you on our UK Tour in September!! Love you guys.” - John Corabi

The Light ‘Em Up album is available to pre-order now ahead of the UK and European tours in early September and November.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"Light 'Em Up" video:

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany