THE DEAD DAISIES Release "I Wanna Be Your Bitch" Single And Music Video
August 30, 2024, an hour ago
The Dead Daisies have released "I Wanna Be Your Bitch", the third single from their upcoming album, Light 'Em Up, out on September 6.
Stream/download "I Wanna Be Your Bitch" here, and watch the official video below:
The Light ‘Em Up album is available to pre-order now ahead of the UK and European tours in early September and November.
Light 'Em Up tracklisting:
"Light 'Em Up"
"Times Are Changing"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"
"I'm Gonna Ride"
"Back To Zero"
"Way Back Home"
"Take A Long Line"
"My Way And The Highway"
"Love That'll Never Be"
"Take My Soul"
"I’m Gonna Ride" video:
"Light 'Em Up" video:
The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.
September
6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK
7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK
8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK
11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK
13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK
15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK
18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales
20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK
November
1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium
3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands
9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France
13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany