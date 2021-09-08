THE DEAD DAISIES Release Like No Other US Tour - Weekly Wrap #1; Video

The Dead Daisies have released the first of a series of weekly recap videos from their Like No Other US tour.

Says the band: "It's been an awesome week and we're fired up & ready to ROCK! Here's some of the shenanigans!"

Find The Dead Daisies' tour itinerary here.

The Dead Daisies recently released their inspiring short film, “Like No Other”. Joining the band on the road for three weeks, a journalist / videographer captured shows across the US for the first time since the global pandemic stood the music industry on its head. Every night the band did what they do best: Play great rock!

The “Like No Other” short film reflects on past memories and modern-day heroes that instil hope and happiness to people around the world. Watch it below: