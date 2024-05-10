THE DEAD DAISIES Release New Single 'Light "Em Up"

The Dead Daisies release their first single, “Light ‘Em Up”, from their upcoming album today. “Light ‘Em Up” sets the tone for their upcoming album of the same name and their 2024 World Tour which will take them across the US, UK and Europe.

Recorded in Nashville with Producer Marti Frederiksen, “Light ‘Em Up” is the band’s first new single since 2022 and the first with singer John Corabi since 2018.

“Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single “Light ‘Em Up” today, from our new record, aptly titled Light ‘Em Up as well! It’s a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break shit!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!” - John Corabi

Accompanying the 'Light 'Em Up' single is an explosive new video that can be viewed below:

The band’s US leg of their upcoming Light ‘Em Up World Tour is an exclusive run of dates kicking off with New York City’s Killcode and Tempt for a mega night of rock on June 6 at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band’s favorite cities and venues from coast to coast with 80’s power-pop legends Enuff Z’Nuff in St. Charles, and a special Father’s Day show with Ace Frehley band alums Rock City Machine Co. in Nashville. Special Guests including Gilby Clarke of Guns N’ Roses fame in San Diego, and young electric upstarts Red Voodoo in Roseville will wrap up the US tour dates.

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kickass rock!!!! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there.” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals with Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their forthcoming seventh studio album. The album, Light ‘Em Up, will be released in early September through Spitfire Music Pty Ltd/SPV.

Tour dates:

June

6 - Racket NYC - New York, NY

8 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

9 - Mickey’s Black Box - Lititz, PA

11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany