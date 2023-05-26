THE DEAD DAISIES Release New York Rehearsals 2023, Part 2; Video

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible - equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back rock n' roll!

The current incarnation of The Dead Daisies features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), singer John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union), bassist Michael Devin (Whitesnake) and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

More footage of the band's recent rehearsal session in New York City has been released. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Ten years ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old fashioned, no bullshit rock n' roll! After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world’s biggest rock bands.

To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band’s previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming Best Of album release will include some of the collectives’ favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every Daisies touring setlist.

Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD & vinyl on August 18th. Pre-order your copy, starting June 2nd, here.

(CD cover art)

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Miles In Front Of Me"

"Lock N’ Load"

"Face I Love"

"Mexico"

"Midnight Moses"

"With You And I"

"Something I Said"

"Fortunate Son"

"Long Way To Go"

"Song And A Prayer"

Disc 2

"Make Some Noise"

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Unspoken"

"Bustle And Flow"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Born To Fly"

"The Healer" (Unreleased track)

"Let It Set You Free" (Unreleased track)

(Vinyl cover art)

To celebrate a decade of rock, The Dead Daisies will kick off touring in late August with some dates in Canada and the US. Late October will see The Daisies head back to Japan, followed by dates in the EU throughout November and December. Confirmed shows are as listed;

August

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

23 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

25 - The El Mocambo - Toronto, ON

26 - London Music Hall - London, ON

27 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

29 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

30 - Théâtre Fairmount - Montréal, QC

31 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

2 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

5 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

8 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

9 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

October

31 - Umeda CLub Quattro - Osaka, Japan

November

1 - Spotify O East - Tokyo, Japan

4 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

5 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

7 - La Rayonne - Lyon, France

8 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'Adda, Italy

9 - Airport Obertraubling - Regensburg, Germany

11 - Cultuurpodium Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

12 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

14 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

16 - Moriska Paviljongen - Malmö, Sweden

17 - Valand - Göteborg, Sweden

19 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway

December

2 - Masters Of Rock Cafe - Zlín, Czechia

3 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

5 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

6 - Majestic Music Club - Okres Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Cvetličarna D.O.O. - Ljubljana, Slovenia

9 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

10 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

12 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

15 - Rock Out Festival - Augsburg, Germany

16 - Knock Out Festival - Karlsruhe, Germany

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!" - David Lowy

(Photo - David Pear)