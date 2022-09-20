THE DEAD DAISIES Release Recap Video From Week Two Of US Fall Tour

The Dead Daisies, who are currently on tour in the United States, have released a recap video for week two, stating: "From Nashville to Los Angeles it's been a big week on our US Fall dates!🚀🚀 Check out what's been happening!🤘🤘 There's only three shows left, make sure you don't miss out!😎 See you there!"⚡⚡

Remaining US dates:

September

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

"Face Your Fear":