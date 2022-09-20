THE DEAD DAISIES Release Recap Video From Week Two Of US Fall Tour
September 20, 2022, an hour ago
The Dead Daisies, who are currently on tour in the United States, have released a recap video for week two, stating: "From Nashville to Los Angeles it's been a big week on our US Fall dates!🚀🚀 Check out what's been happening!🤘🤘 There's only three shows left, make sure you don't miss out!😎 See you there!"⚡⚡
Remaining US dates:
September
21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally. Pre-orders can be placed here.
Tracklisting:
"Face Your Fear"
"Hypnotize Yourself"
"Shine On"
"Radiance"
"Born To Fly"
"Kiss The Sun"
"Courageous"
"Cascade"
"Not Human"
"Roll On"
"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:
"Shine On" video:
"Radiance" video:
"Face Your Fear":