THE DEAD DAISIES Release "Slide It In" Video, Live From New York Rehearsals

The Dead Daisies have released the new video below, for their song, "Slide It In".

During rehearsals in New York, drummer Brian Tichy, bassist Michael Devin, and guitarist Doug Alsrich were jamming on "Slide It In" and it rocked. It brought back memories of their time together in Whitesnake. As the Daisies have done in the past with other great songs, this is a ‘Tip Of The Hat’ to the legendary David Coverdale and Whitesnake. The band can't wait to play it live at their upcoming shows.

To celebrate a decade of rock - along with the return of vocalist John Corabi, and the arrival of new bassist Michael Devin - The Dead Daisies will kick off touring in late August with dates in Canada and The United States.

Catch The Dead Daisies live in North America at the following venues:

August

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

23 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

25 - The El Mocambo - Toronto, ON

26 - London Music Hall - London, ON

27 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

29 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

30 - Théâtre Fairmount - Montréal, QC

31 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

2 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

5 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

8 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

9 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA