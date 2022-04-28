THE DEAD DAISIES Release Video For Cover Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Burn"

The Dead Daisies have released a lyric video for their cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Burn", featured on the Live From Daisyland EP, out Friday.

A message states: "We’re set to radiate some heat with the fourth song from our Live From Daisyland EP, the timeless Deep Purple classic ‘Burn’! A massive crowd favourite ‘Burn’ released back in 1974 became Deep Purple’s concert opener taking over from Highway Star and continues to delight fans to this day. We took a packed to the rafter’s crowd at Rock City Nottingham England on a rockin’ ride with this seven minute plus version of ‘Burn’.:

Doug Aldrich adds: “Always a great tune to play! So this is one of those songs that takes on a life of its’ own with the band…enjoy this and we look forward to playing it this year with Brian Tichy on drums.”

The Dead Daisies kick off their summer in style with a massive pan European jaunt that’s set to radiate some heat. The first string of dates are a combination of arena and amphitheatre shows with Judas Priest, Foreigner and Whitesnake, performing at some of the most famous and coveted festivals such as Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France.

Debuting in Germany, the band will also play a series of headline performances. Rejoining The Dead Daisies is drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy who will unite with Glenn, Doug and David for a massive dose of undiluted rock, the first in Europe since 2018. These will also be the first shows with this lineup.

“What a great way to start off 2022. I’m excited to get behind the drum kit and do some powerful, groovy rocking with my good friends Doug Aldrich, Glenn Hughes and David Lowy in The Dead Daisies! Looking forward to seeing you all out on tour this year!” - Brian Tichy

If you love to rock, then you’re in for one hell of a ride when the Daisies bring their hits, along with songs from Holy Ground and a couple of new tracks from the upcoming album to a venue near you.

“Hey loved ones, we cannot wait to come to Europe this summer and play for you all once again. There are so many beautiful cities to visit along the way. We are currently making a new record, so who knows hopefully we can bring a couple of new songs to you too!” - Glenn Hughes

You can book tickets here.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne - Hamburg, Germany (with Foreigner)

4 - Spardawelt Freilichtbühne Killesberg - Stuttgart, Germany (with Foreigner)

5 - Buderus Arena - Wetzlar, Germany (with Foreigner)

8 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany (with Foreigner)

10 - Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Foreigner)

13 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

14 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

16 - Schlossgarten / Schloss - Bruchsal, Germany (with Foreigner)

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

19 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (with Judas Priest)

23 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

25 - God Save The Kouign Fest - Penmarch, France

27 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (with Judas Priest)

29 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

30 - Komma - Woergl, Austria

July

2 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

3 - Castello Di San Giusto - Trieste, Italy

6 - SRC Tasmajdan - Belgrade, Serbia (with Whitesnake)

8 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

9 - Hype Park - Krakow, Poland

11 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary, (with Judas Priest)

12 - Dvorana Stozice - Ljubljana, Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

15 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall - Athens, Greece (with Judas Priest)

17 - Midalidare Rock - Mogilovo, Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

18 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania (with Judas Priest)

19 - Skenderija - Sarajevo, Bosnia (with Whitesnake)

26 - Theatre Antique - Vienne, France (with Judas Priest)

27 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

28 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

30 - Freilichtbuhne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Judas Priest)

31 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany (with Judas Priest)

August

2 - Brose Arena (Bab Bamberg Arena MBH) - Bamberg, Germany (with Judas Priest)

5 - Time To Rock Festival - Knislinge, Sweden

The Dead Daisies are Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion) on lead vocals and bass, lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio), rhythm guitar player David Lowy (Mink/Red Phoenix) and drummer Brian Tichy (Foreigner/Ozzy Osbourne).