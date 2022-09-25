THE DEAD DAISIES Reveal Details Of 2022 UK Winter Tour

The Dead Daisies will be cranking up the heat this winter when they head to The UK in December.

David Lowy, Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, and Brian Tichy been been going non-stop since recording their new album Radiance, playing to massive audiences in Europe throughout the summer, and then onto US Fall dates. Look out when The Dead Daisies hit a city near you for a mega dose of rock with songs from their new album, and of course all the songs you know and love.

“Hey UK!! We are coming in hot to see you this December! We have a brand-new set of tunes to play including four songs from the Radiance album. We are hitting The Dublin Academy and O2 Academy Edinburgh, Scotland, as well as returning to play some monster shows in England. It runs December 3rd - 15th and we will light it up together! Cheers and see ya soon.” - Doug Aldrich

Joining The Dead Daisies on these dates are very special guests FM and the Graham Bonnet Band. Tickets for the following shows are on sale now.

December

3 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

4 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

6 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

7 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

10 - The Academy - Dublin, IE

11 - Limelight - Belfast, UK

13 - O2 Academy - Edinburgh, UK

15 - SWX - Bristol, UK

The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and Digitally. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

"Face Your Fear" video: