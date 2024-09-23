THE DEAD DAISIES Share Final Light 'Em Up UK Tour Recap Video

The Dead Daisies have released a final recap video from their UK tour in support of their new album, Light 'Em Up. Watch below.

Says The Dead Daisies: "Well that’s a wrap UK! From Brighton to London and everywhere in between we traversed the UK and rocked out with thousands of you! BIG THANKS to everyone who came to see us play! Love you guys! We’re home with our families now, and hitting Europe in November!"

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video:

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany