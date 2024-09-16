THE DEAD DAISIES Share Light 'Em Up UK Tour Recap Video: Week 2

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in the UK in support of their new album, Light 'Em Up. The band have released this Week 2 recap video:

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video:

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

September

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany