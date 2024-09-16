THE DEAD DAISIES Share Light 'Em Up UK Tour Recap Video: Week 2
September 16, 2024, 5 minutes ago
The Dead Daisies are currently on tour in the UK in support of their new album, Light 'Em Up. The band have released this Week 2 recap video:
The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.
Light 'Em Up tracklisting:
"Light 'Em Up"
"Times Are Changing"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"
"I'm Gonna Ride"
"Back To Zero"
"Way Back Home"
"Take A Long Line"
"My Way And The Highway"
"Love That'll Never Be"
"Take My Soul"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:
"I’m Gonna Ride" video:
"Light 'Em Up" video:
The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.
September
17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK
18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales
20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK
November
1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium
3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands
9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France
13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany