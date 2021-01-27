THE DEAD DAISIES Share "My Fate" Behind The Scenes Video

The Dead Daisies have released the new video below, offering a behind the scenes look at the recording of "My Fate". The song appears on their new album, Holy Ground, out now via SPV.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!

Order the Holy Ground album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

Drummer Tommy Clufetos (who has worked with Rob Zombie, John 5, Ozzy Osbourne, and was behind the kit for Black Sabbath's 2016 - 2017 farewell tour), will rejoin The Dead Daisies when they hit the road in support of their new album, Holy Ground. Clufetos previously toured with The Dead Daisies in 2015.

Drummer Deen Castronovo issued the following official statement: "As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"