THE DEAD DAISIES Share Recap Video From Resurrected Tour US & Canada 2023 - Week 3

To celebrate a decade of rock - along with the return of vocalist John Corabi, and the arrival of new bassist Michael Devin - The Dead Daisies embarked on the Resurrected tour with dates in Canada and the US. The band have released the video below, recapping Week 3:

Watch recap videos for Weeks 1 & 2 below:

The Dead Daisies perform next on October 31 at Umeda Club Quattro in Osaka, Japan. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.