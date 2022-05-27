THE DEAD DAISIES Streaming New Single "Radiance"; European Tour Announced

"Radiance" is the first single from The Dead Daisies' upcoming new album, set for release in August. The band have been writing and recording over the last couple of months in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the Mix Room studios.

A thunderous opening sets the pace for "Radiance", an eclectic, heavy rock track. The riff digs deep into a 1970's vibe originally created in the industrious heartland of England. With Glenn Hughes powering vocal, towering above the musical storm provided by the twin guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and hugely earthshaking drums from Brian Tichy you better set the dial to eleven for this one!

“"Radiance" was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content. Musically it’s heavy on groove and movement.” – Glenn Hughes

“I’m excited for everyone to hear 'Radiance', a little slab of new Daisies rock! It’s been a lot of fun recording with Doug, Glenn and David, and now I’m psyched to throw down live with the guys! Hope to see you all out there on tour this year!” - Brian Tichy

Listen to the single here, and below:

On June 3, the Daisies hit Europe for the summer where they’ll tear up stages with Judas Priest, Foreigner and Whitesnake, and hitting coveted festivals such as Graspop (Belgium), Hellfest and God Save The Kouign Fest (France), Masters Of Rock Festival (Czech Republic) and the Time To Rock Festival (Sweden), along with a string of killer headline shows.

Returning to the Daisies fold is drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), uniting with Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy(MINK, Red Phoenix), so prepare for a massive dose of undiluted rock on their EU Summer tour.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne - Hamburg, Germany (with Foreigner)

4 - Spardawelt Freilichtbühne Killesberg - Stuttgart, Germany (with Foreigner)

5 - Buderus Arena - Wetzlar, Germany (with Foreigner)

8 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany (with Foreigner)

10 - Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Foreigner)

11 - Muziekcentrum De Bosuil - Weert, Netherlands

13 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

14 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

16 - Schlossgarten / Schloss - Bruchsal, Germany (with Foreigner)

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

19 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (with Judas Priest)

23 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

25 - God Save The Kouign Fest - Penmarch, France

27 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (with Judas Priest)

29 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

30 - Komma - Woergl, Austria

July

2 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

3 - Castello Di San Giusto - Trieste, Italy

6 - SRC Tasmajdan - Belgrade, Serbia (with Whitesnake)

8 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

9 - Hype Park - Krakow, Poland

11 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary, (with Judas Priest)

12 - Dvorana Stozice - Ljubljana, Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

15 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall - Athens, Greece (with Judas Priest)

17 - Midalidare Rock - Mogilovo, Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

18 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania (with Judas Priest)

19 - Skenderija - Sarajevo, Bosnia (with Whitesnake)

26 - Theatre Antique - Vienne, France (with Judas Priest)

27 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

28 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

30 - Freilichtbuhne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Judas Priest)

31 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany (with Judas Priest)

August

2 - Brose Arena - Bamberg, Germany (with Judas Priest)

5 - Time To Rock Festival - Knislinge, Sweden