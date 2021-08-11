THE DEAD DAISIES To Release "Like No Other" Vignette This Friday; Video Trailer Streaming

The Dead Daisies have a released a trailer for the new "Like No Other" vignette, out this Friday, August 13. Watch below:

The Dead Daisies have announced their first UK Tour since 2018, with special guests The Quireboys. Tickets are available here.

The bands’ Like No Other UK Tour will be the first since 2018 and, now with the voice of rock Glenn Hughes, the duelling guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and the monstrous beats of Tommy Clufetos.

Says The Dead Daisies: "Can’t wait see all our fans and anyone else who love their ROCK when we plays songs from the new album Holy Ground along with your favourites. We’ll be joined on this trek by UK’s finest – The Quireboys who are described as delivering a party and rip-roaring ride on their live shows. This time around we’ll have a new signing initiative where you’ll be able to enter a virtual queue being mindful of keeping everyone safe. Thirty of you lucky fans will get the opportunity at each show, so you will need to get in quickly to join the digital queue – more details to come!"

Tour dates:

October

30 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England

31- O2 Academy - Liverpool, England

November

3 - O2 Academy - Bristol, England

4 - O2 Academy - Oxford, England

6 - The Waterfront - Norwich - England

7 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

10 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

11 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales (The Quireboys will not appear on this date)

"We LOVED playing 'My Fate' live and, for those who were at the shows, it seemed to rock your world as well," states a recent message from The Dead Daisies. "Sooo... for all you guys, ''My Fate (Radio Edit) is out today!"

Stream the single at Spotify and Apple Music, and watch a video teaser below.

More from the band: "As you all look forward to the upcoming Like No Other World Tour, we’re invading the airwaves with the release of ‘My Fate’! The crowds lapped up this darker and more mysterious track during the warm-up shows in the US last month and we love playing this song live! ‘My Fate’ is available now on your favourite digital platforms so stream away and turn it up loud!

"We’re ready and rearing to head out on their Like No Other Tour kicking off at the Apollo Theater in Rochford Illinois on September 10th with twenty nights of Rock and Comedy featuring the high energy Arizona rock trio The Black Moods and former ‘That Metal Show’ comedic icon Don Jamieson! Let’s enjoy this ride together!!"

US tour dates:

September

10 - The Apollo Theater AC - Rockford, IL

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

13 - Piere’s - Fort Wayne, IN

14 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY

18 - The Landis - Vineland, NJ

20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

22 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

27 - Pop’s - Sauget, IL

29 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

30 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

October

2 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

3 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

7 - Ramona Mainstage - San Diego, CA

9 - The Vermont - Hollywood, CA

10 - Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) - Roseville, CA

12 - Alberta Rose Theater - Portland, OR

15 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

(Photo - TheDeadDaisies.com)