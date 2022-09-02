THE DEAD DAISIES Unleash New Single "Face Your Fear"; Music Video Teaser Streaming

To celebrate their upcoming US fall tour, The Dead Daisies are unleashing “Face Your Fear”, a powerful new straight up driving rock track taken from their upcoming album, Radiance.

With an intoxicating hook driven by Doug Aldrich’s and David Lowy’s dual guitars, Brian Tichy’s monstrous rhythmic beats and Glenn Hughes’ rock-solid bass and unmatched vocal intensity, this track will rock your socks off.

“This song is about making peace with your personal fears and not fighting its grip. The intense groove and two chord simplicity is a great album opener!” - Glenn Hughes

The dramatic music video for “Face Your Fear” will premiere on September 9. A teaser, as well as a song stream can be found below. You can also listen, stream, download “Face Your Fear” here.

The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally from September 30. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

Energized after their monster European Tour, the band can’t wait to get face to face with their fans on their US fall dates. With shows from the East to West coast, the band will be showcasing some new material and play the classics with an energy inspired by the tens of thousands of rock lovers they played to in Europe.

Chicago-area based Rock group Enuff Z’Nuff will be special guests of The Dead Daisies on all the US shows with singer, songwriter Gilby Clarke, also known for his years as guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, joining for one show at The Vermont Hollywood.

A specially priced “Have A Drink On Us” ticket bundle for fans includes a drink and an exclusive Daisies T-shirt. The bundle is limited to 100 tickets per show, so get yours now. Get your tickets here.

US fall tour dates:

September

7 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Fall Church, VA - State Theatre

14 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile