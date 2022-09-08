THE DEAD DAISIES - US Fall Tour EP, Featuring FLEETWOOD MAC Cover, Available Exclusively On Current Tour

The Dead Daisies kicked off their current tour of The United States on September 7th at The Landis Theater in Vineland, NJ.

As if seeing Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, and Brian Tichy deliver an explosive performance, jam-packed with a set full of big hitters including the best of the Holy Ground album, along with a couple of gems from the new album Radiance, out September 30th via SPV, wasn't incentive enough to attend a show, the band is selling a collectible CD EP only available at the merch booth!

"We thought we’d put together a Tour EP so you can get all the singles currently released on one disc along with a bonus track of a rockin’ cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Oh Well’, not available anywhere else! We’ve also thrown in a cool sticker," says The Dead Daisies.

Tracklisting:

"Radiance"

"Shine On"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Face Your Fear"

"Oh Well"

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies US Fall Tour:

September

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Fall Church, VA - State Theatre

14 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Enuff Z’Nuff are special guests of The Dead Daisies on all the US shows with singer, songwriter Gilby Clarke, also known for his years as guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, joining for one show at The Vermont Hollywood.

A specially priced “Have A Drink On Us” ticket bundle for fans includes a drink and an exclusive Daisies T-shirt. The bundle is limited to 100 tickets per show, so get yours now. Get your tickets here.

The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

"Face Your Fear":