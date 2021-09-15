THE DECCAN TRAPS Feat. "We Will Rock You" Vocalist, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Bassist, FAITHLESS Drummer Release New Single "Chain Me (To The Wall)"; Music Video Teaser Posted

The Deccan Traps, the Manchester, UK-based band featuring We Will Rock You vocal legend Ricardo Afonso, Queen + Adam Lambert bassist Neil Fairclough, and Faithless drummer Andy Treacey, will release a video for their latest track, "Chain Me (To The Wall)", on Friday (September 17). A teaser can be seen below.

"Chain Me (To The Wall)" is the fourth release from The Deccan Traps' upcoming debut album, recorded at Parr St. Studios in Liverpool.

Following on from "Moonlight", "Sun & Moon" and "The Great Divide", "Chain Me" is the darkest and heaviest track from TDT so far but still features their trademark big harmonies, Ricardo's soaring lead vocal and an astounding guitar solo courtesy of lead guitarist Johnny Heyes.

The Deccan Traps have been gathering momentum throughout 2021, and have even gained the support of none other than Queen legend, Dr. Brain May. Brian shared news of The Great Divide, the last video by The Deccan Traps, to over 2 million of his Instagram and Twitter followers, saying: "This is truly epic. The Deccan Traps are evolving at a frightening rate. It's so great to see real talent and innovation allied to such a grand passion. Proud to call them my friends. Gotta own this album !!! Bri 💥💥"