THE DECCAN TRAPS Feat. "We Will Rock You" Vocalist, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Bassist, FAITHLESS Drummer To Release "Live It Up" Single This Month

The Deccan Traps are to release a brand new track, "Live It Up" on Friday, July 22.

The Manchester, UK-based band featuring We Will Rock You vocal legend Ricardo Afonso, Queen + Adam Lambert bassist Neil Fairclough and Faithless drummer Andy Treacey, recorded "Live It Up" at Parr St. Studios, Liverpool alongside John Dagnall (guitar), Lois Dagnall (vocals), Johnny Heyes (Guitar) and Neil Edwards (keyboards).

"Live It Up" is a fun summer song, following on from previous releases "Moonlight, Sun & Moon", "The Great Divide" and "Chain Me". It gives a nod to rock n' roll while still featuring The Deccan Traps trademark big harmonies, Ricardo's soaring lead vocal and some great slide guitar by Johnny Heyes.

The Deccan Traps have been gathering momentum since the end of the pandemic, and have even gained the support of none other than Queen legend, Dr. Brian May, who said of the teaser promo "Great riff guys!!"

Neil is currently on stage with Brian on the European leg of the Queen + Adam Lambert tour.