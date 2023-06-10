The DEF LEPPARD Album That Sold Over 10 Million Copies But Never Hit #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The making of one of the biggest rock albums of the '80s was full of drama, comedy, secret messages, and young lust. Def Leppard's Pyromania... it started out with Def Leppard having to fire their longtime guitarist, Pete Willis, who was so drunk he couldn’t play the songs. They brought in a hotshot rookie named Phil Collen, who became the missing piece that helped make this band one of the biggest of the rock era, and the only rock band outside of Led Zeppelin to have two straight 10 time platinum records and this was the start. Joe Elliott was revved up and ready to go with iconic hits like 'Rock Of Ages', 'Photograph', and 'Foolin''. Up next, the story of a rock song that came from an old hymn book and the origins of the iconic gibberish that everyone has tried to translate for years, but came from the band not wanting to say the same old thing. The story of a record that sold over 10 million copies but was cursed to be #2 never reaching the #1 spot. Next on Professor of Rock.