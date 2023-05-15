THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And FIT FOR A KING Announce "Metalcore Dropouts" Co-Headline Tour
May 15, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada are thrilled to announce the fall 2023 Metalcore Dropouts tour. Counterparts and Landmvrks will serve as support on the run, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.
All dates are below. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here and here.
"We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the Metalcore Dropouts Tour!," says TDWP's Jeremy DePoyster. "We know how excited everyone is to hear more of Color Decay and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and Landmvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"
"This lineup is a dream," says FFAK's Ryan Kirby. "From top to bottom. Landmvrks are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and Prada and Counterparts are absolute legends."
Dates:
September
15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's
23 - Chicago, IL - Radius
24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
October
1 - Toronto, ON - History
3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues