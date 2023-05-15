THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And FIT FOR A KING Announce "Metalcore Dropouts" Co-Headline Tour

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada are thrilled to announce the fall 2023 Metalcore Dropouts tour. Counterparts and Landmvrks will serve as support on the run, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.

All dates are below. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here and here.

"We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the Metalcore Dropouts Tour!," says TDWP's Jeremy DePoyster. "We know how excited everyone is to hear more of Color Decay and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and Landmvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"

"This lineup is a dream," says FFAK's Ryan Kirby. "From top to bottom. Landmvrks are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and Prada and Counterparts are absolute legends."

Dates:

September

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

23 - Chicago, IL - Radius

24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

October

1 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues