THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announce Summer 2022 Headline Tour

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - have announced their summer 2022 headline tour. The band will hit the road on August 4 in Milwaukee and the trek runs through September 10 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Stray From the Path and Dying Wish will also appear. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

The Devil Wears Prada will perform the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits, making each show a special night for TDWP fans both new and old!

"With live music back in full swing, we knew we had to come out this summer with a bang," says DePoyster. "Playing both Zombie EPs front-to-back was a no-brainer, and we can't wait to bring the heavy every night. We're also tossing in some of our oldest and newest favorites as well, so do not miss this undead summer party. It's going to be nuts."

"It's going to be amazing playing through ZII - the songs were born during lockdown, so we've yet to play most of these tunes live," shares Hranica. "The original Zombie EP is a proud and fundamental component to our band, combined with support from Stray and Dying Wish, is all going to make for an excellent tour, and there'll be even more news to come! I can confidently say this will be a summer run to remember."

Tour dates:

Augusst

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

6 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!*

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

10 - Reading, PA - Reverb

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Boston, MA - Paradise

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona

14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

18 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

25 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

30 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September

1 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

6 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

* with Beartooth, Silverstein, Erra

^ festival

(Photo - Imani Givertz)